Nigel Pearson sends Bristol City player warning after latest defeat

Nigel Pearson has claimed his Bristol City squad are not dealing with the pressure well, as he warned those out of contract in the summer that they need to do more to secure new deals.

The experienced boss only recently took over at Ashton Gate, but he hasn’t been able to bring a major upturn in results.

However, the fact a boss with Pearson’s pedigree hasn’t been able to get a tune out of the group suggests the problems run a bit deeper with the Robins right now.

And, speaking to Bristol Live after his side were beaten 3-1 by Coventry City this afternoon, a third successive defeat, Pearson made it clear that he hasn’t been impressed with the group.

“I can’t tell you what individual players think. What we’re not dealing with very well at the moment is the pressure. We’ve got a number of players out of contract this summer and probably not doing a very good job at fighting for their place, are they?

“I’m really disappointed with how it’s going at the moment because… I know we’ve got quite a big job to change the complexion of the squad, absolutely.”

The verdict

Pearson is clearly unhappy with how the team are playing, and you can understand why, because today was not good enough at all.

This is highlighting the problems the club have right now and it’s not something that is going to be rectified in the short-term.

So, decisions need to be made off the pitch swiftly, ahead of what’s going to be a very busy and important summer for the Robins. From these comments here, Pearson will be ready to make plenty of changes if he does stay.

