Nigel Pearson rules Bristol City trio out of Bournemouth clash

Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo will not feature for the Robins this weekend away at AFC Bournemouth.

Semenyo came off after just six minutes in Bristol’s last match against West Brom with a knee injury.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the weekend, Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson confirmed Semenyo was making progress, but that the club were being cautious over his return.

“He’s making progress but because it’s the knee he had a little bit of problem at the end of last season, we’re being sensible with that,” Pearson told the media.

“There’s no time frame on Semenyo, he’ll be fit when he’s available to play.

“It’s common sense that we can do what we can to give him time to get that right but he won’t be available for this weekend.

“Of course, he was very disappointed to have missed out on his international call up for Ghana but I know he’s very excited about their (World Cup) qualification so he’ll get his chance at some point.”

Meanwhile, Tomas Kalas is set to continue to miss out through a groin problem.

“Kalas won’t be available this weekend, he’s been out on the grass today and I can’t tell you how close he is but he is somebody who has been always been able to play through some discomfort.

“I suppose it’s judging now whether we wait for him to be as close to 100 per cent as possible or whether he just makes himself available and gets back into the frame so we’ll see.

“I think it’s important for him that he makes the most of this opportunity to give his own body a bit of a rest.”

Elsewhere Joe Williams is also set to miss out due to a hamstring injury.

Pearson explained he hoped to have Williams back ready for the Robins’ clash with Peterborough United next weekend.

“Not this week but maybe for the Peterborough game,” Pearson said.

“I’ve already said he won’t be considered for midweek games between now and the end of the year so hopefully he may be available for five games between now and the end of the season.”

George Tanner is also set to miss the clash through injury as he continues his recovery, whilst Pearson confirmed that Alex Scott is healthy for the Bournemouth clash after an ankle injury ruled him out last time out.

The Verdict

Antoine Semenyo has been fantastic for Bristol City this season and any game he misses is a big loss for them.

Still, though, it sounds as though they are just being cautious with this one and it doesn’t sound as though it is something that is going to keep him out for too long.

Elsewhere, there were positive updates, with Joe Williams and Tomas Kalas nearing returns.

Pearson will be hoping that others can step up in their absence this weekend, though.