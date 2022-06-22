Nigel Pearson reveals more on the current status of Bristol City pair Antoine Semenyo and Ayman Benarous

Nigel Pearson has given an injury update on Bristol City pair Antoine Semenyo and Ayman Benarous.

The Robins’ boss has confirmed that both will likely miss the start of the upcoming season.

Semenyo proved to be an important player when he returned to full fitness last year, so another possible long-term injury will come as a big blow to the team before pre-season even begins.

The 22-year old got injured while on international duty at the end of the league season, competing for Ghana.

This has been a recurring problem for the forward who contributed eight goals and 12 assists in the league for City last campaign.

Meanwhile, Benarous suffered a setback while training for the club near the end of the previous term.

The 58-year old claimed that the injuries are frustrating but the club will take it day by day to assess their progress.

“It is a frustrating one for him. He had a really good second half of the season,” said Pearson, via Robins TV.

“He’s an exciting player. We’ll just have to see how that one goes.

“What is important for him is that he continues to be that type of player. He learned a lot about himself last year when he was injured. He studies his own game and he’s very ambitious too.

“I’m delighted for him and his family that he made his debut for Ghana.

“Their federation were very diligent in looking after him and making sure he came back so we can make decisions on how to deal with his shin problem.”

There is currently no timeframe on their returns to the club, which is not the ideal scenario that Pearson had envisioned for the start to his preparations for the new campaign.

Bristol City finished 17th in the Championship last season, but is hoping to compete further up the table over the next 12 months.

The Verdict

This is a very similar situation as the one the club faced last year when Semenyo missed the start of 2021-22.

It took a while for him to get up to speed, but once he did he showed just how talented he can be.

This is what makes it such a blow and so frustrating that it has happened again.

But City will need to adapt in the time that the youngster misses, with the loss of Benarous also a blow to the team considering pre-season hasn’t even begun yet.