Nigel Pearson has responded to speculation surrounding Bristol City’s pursuit of Ross McCrorie.

It has been reported that the Robins are interested in making a move for the Aberdeen player this summer.

It is believed that the Championship club are weighing up an offer to the Scottish club but will likely face competition from league rivals to earn his signature.

Are Bristol City interested in Ross McCrorie?

The 25-year-old has featured 30 times in the Scottish Premiership this season and has helped the Dons to climb to third in the table.

However, Pearson has claimed he will not comment on any speculation surrounding the player’s future.

The versatile utility player has a contract until 2026 having initially joined the club from Rangers in 2021.

Pearson refused to comment but did reveal what the club’s plans are for the upcoming transfer window.

The City manager wants the club to complete its transfer business as early in the window as possible and he believes that the recruitment team are already working hard on ensuring that will be possible.

"You know I don't comment on speculation that's generated from other people,” said Pearson, via Bristol Live.

"All I will say is that we will try and do some early business at the end of the season.

“As soon as we can and we're working very hard to both identify and get closer to doing deals."

It is understood that City are targeting upgrades to the first team as they look to only sign players who are better than the current options.

Defensive reinforcements are seen as a priority for Pearson’s side as they look to improve their standing in the Championship.

The Robins are currently 14th in the table, 10 points adrift of the play-off places with just four games remaining in the season.

Would Ross McCrorie be a good signing for Bristol City?

McCrorie’s performances with Aberdeen have seen him catch the attention of multiple suitors.

His versatility could be a huge asset for any side as he can play centrally in midfield or in defence.

This could be ideal for City as they look to strengthen at the back.

Getting business done as early as possible will be every club’s aim this summer but that is easier said than done.

With speculation surrounding the future of Alex Scott, much of the Robins’ plans may yet depend on what happens next with the 19-year-old.