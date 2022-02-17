Nigel Pearson responds bullishly to Bristol City chairman’s claims the team are underperforming

Bristol City Chairman Jon Lansdown explained that he feels the team are underperforming when he spoke to BristolLive earlier this week.

Nigel Pearson firmly disagreed with the suggestion and believes that the shortcomings of the club’s performance as a whole lie elsewhere.

The experienced manager explained his stance on the comment when he spoke to BristolLive this afternoon.

He said: “I heard a comment that Jon (Lansdown) said in the media that we’re ‘under-performing’, and he’s the chairman so he’s allowed to have that opinion, but I don’t agree with him, personally, quite frankly.

“We haven’t won the number of games that we should have done.

“We haven’t got the number of points that we should have. But we’re not under-performing. In fact, a lot of our players are over-performing.

“As far as I’m concerned… progression and progress… I would love it to be about results, and ultimately people in my job lose their jobs because you don’t get enough wins, but this job is a bit more complex.

“So I think, yes, we’ve made really good progress in some areas and we’re unfortunately back-pedalling in other areas, and I think the club – and I’m not talking about the team now, I’m talking about the club – is still struggling to find the identity that it really wants.”

Given the cutbacks that the club are carrying out in the transfer market and the reliance on youth that has been shown this season, and particularly in the last couple of months, Robins supporters must be content with staying clear of relegation this term and allowing the likes of Alex Scott, Han-Noah Massengo and Antonie Semenyo the chance to develop and showcase their skillsets at second tier level.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Bristol City players play for now?

1 of 24 1. Cole Skuse Ipswich Town Southend United Gillingham Colchester United

The Robins were on a steep downward trajectory at the back end of the 2020/21 campaign, and many would agree that if the season had carried on for a further ten games, hypothetically, they would have been nailed on the finish inside the relegation zone.

It has been gradual progress this season, however the expectations should not have been set much higher after the uninspiring summer transfer window that the club experienced.

Pearson has been a divisive character in some of his previous jobs in the EFL and in the Premier League, and public disagreements do not seem to be the most healthy way to build strong relationships with the club’s hierarchy.

It could be an interesting summer off the pitch at Ashton Gate if there is a strain on the relationship between Pearson and the Bristol City boardroom.