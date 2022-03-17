Nigel Pearson reacts as Bristol City strike player agreement ahead of 2022/23

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has underlined his delight at Chris Martin committing to the Robins beyond the summer of 2022.

It’s been announced earlier today that Martin has extended his stay at Ashton Gate by a further 12 months.

Pearson has reacted to the news with delight, outlining how Martin’s new terms are fully deserved given what he’s contributed to the club.

He told the club’s media: “You look at a lot of our goals and he’s involved in them. Hopefully he’ll continue with his contribution in term of scoring goals because that’s what he really wants to do.

“He’s also a very reliable defender and we’ve needed that because we have not been as reliable as I would like and the players would like themselves. He’s had a decent season when you consider how long he was out for last season.

“Chris has good availability and, when he has played, he has performed well, I think it’s important to recognise the players that have contributed consistently well for the team.”

Martin has made 37 appearances this season for Bristol City, scoring nine goals and registering four assists, with the bulk of his contributions for the club coming this term.

Despite Martin’s presence in the side last night, the Robins slipped to another defeat in the Championship.

Goals from Carlton Morris and Michal Helik secured Barnsley a 2-0 win against Bristol City, leaving Pearson’s side 18th in the table heading into the final eight games of the season.

There’s a clash with West Brom on the agenda on Saturday, with Bristol City returning to Ashton Gate.

The Verdict

Martin has proved to be a reliable source of goals this season for Bristol City when you match that up to the side’s struggles in the Championship.

It won’t be the most inspiring piece of news for Bristol City fans, but it’s a player to build an attack around. If Pearson is happy with the 33-year-old sticking around, then the supporters are going to have to trust that judgement.

What Bristol City could do with to cement their preparations for next season is start winning football games consistently in the run-in.

That, combined with an efficient summer, would lift the mood.

