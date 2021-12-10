Nigel Pearson provides update on situation with Bristol City defender

Bristol City have slipped down the Championship table and will want to get some more points on the board against Hull this weekend.

They will have to continue to do it without Robbie Cundy though, with Nigel Pearson telling Bristol Live that it would be ‘wrong to put a timescale’ on when he can return to action.

The Robins have picked up some decent results in the last few weeks but they will be desperate to kick on and try and claw their way back up the division over the festive period.

To do so, they will need to keep as many players fit and firing as possible, to allow for squad rotation when there are so many games bunched together.

However, despite Cundy returning to light training, he still looks to be out of action for the foreseeable future, which will be a blow to Bristol City and their fans.

Pearson told Bristol Live of the injury: “It’s good to see him out on the grass now.

“But I think it would be, having been patient for the amount of time that he has and we has, it would probably be wrong to put a timescale. It would be easy for me to say a timescale but whether that’s achievable or not is neither here nor there.”

The defender has yet to play a game for Nigel Pearson’s side but after looking fairly impressive on loan at Gillingham last season and at Cambridge before that, it looked like he could at least become a solid squad player for his parent side this campaign.

Rather than get more gametime in the Championship though, the 24-year-old has been forced to sit on the sidelines after suffering an injury and it means that his wait for a Robins’ debut will continue.

The Verdict

We are yet to see much of Cundy in the Championship, so he is somewhat of an unknown quantity.

It would have been good to see him get more minutes for Bristol City when the season began so it is unfortunate that he has instead had to sit out the first half of the campaign.

Hopefully, he can return from his injury soon and then get more action later on in the year. He will no doubt be desperate to get out there now and prove what he can do and he could be a solid addition to the side when he does return.