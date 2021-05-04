Nigel Pearson provides update on off-field plans after Bristol City appointment

Nigel Pearson has revealed that he has no intention of bringing in his own coaches as he is impressed with those already at Ashton Gate.

The experienced boss was named as the permanent Robins chief last week after initially agreeing a deal until the end of the season. Even though results haven’t been positive under Pearson, many fans recognise that major changes need to take place at the club this summer.

However, it’s unlikely that any new backroom staff will be added to the coaching team, with Pearson explaining to BBC Radio Bristol, as quoted by Bristol Live, that he is pleased with Paul Simpson, Keith Downing Pat Mountain and Kalifa Cisse, who he works with now.

“For me when you take a new position on it’s important to give people an opportunity to show what they’re capable of doing. I think we have very good coaches at the football club as it happens. I don’t intend to make changes in the coaching department at all because we have very capable coaches.

“There may be changes in other areas but until we can go public on that I don’t think it’s appropriate to make comments.”

Bristol City face Brentford this weekend in their final game, before Pearson can fully concentrate on reshaping the club ahead of next season.

The verdict

Ultimately, the fans need to trust Pearson here and his comments show that the reason the backroom staff are remaining in place is because he thinks they’re good enough, as opposed to influence from above.

In fairness, both Downing and Simpson in particular have very good reputations in the game, so you can see why Pearson wants to keep them involved.

Now, it’s down to Pearson and all the coaches to get ready for next season to ensure the Robins are competing nearer the top six of the Championship in 12 months time.

