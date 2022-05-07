Nigel Pearson provides update on Bristol City midfielder

Bristol City finished off the Championship campaign with a 2-0 loss to Huddersfield Town but have steered clear of relegation are have ended the season in 17th place.

The Robins have been handed a blow in terms of their personnel as well though, with the news that Ayman Benarous will be out of action throughout the summer and could only be back in first-team contention come December.

That means he will also be absent for the first half of next season – but Nigel Pearson has told the club’s official website that he feels the midfielder will ‘come back stronger’ and that he might be able to feature at some point before Christmas.

Bristol City then may need to peruse the transfer market for another body in that area of the field now they know that Benarous will be out of action for the first part of the next campaign. The youngster hasn’t been a first-team regular but has still featured in rotation, making 11 appearances for the club in the Championship this season.

The 18-year-old would likely have hoped to have a much more prominent role for the club next season too, especially considering that he has managed to burst onto the scene and be involved with the first-team this year.

Instead, it will be a blow for the player to hear he won’t be able to play a part until December – but his boss has backed him to return for then and to also come back and be as strong as ever.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “Ayman unfortunately ruptured his ACL in training and it was one of those where no-one was around.

“It’s a real blow for the lad but he’ll come back stronger and he should be back by Christmas time.”

The Verdict

Ayman Benarous will be disappointed to have to sit on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time, especially considering that Nigel Pearson clearly trusts him to feature in the first-team.

That’s despite being just 18-years-old – so the Robins clearly feel he has plenty of talent in his locker and plenty of potential to get even better too. Next year, he could have really shone and been given even more chance to flourish, so it is a real shame to see him have to just watch on from the stands until December.

Bristol City have other options in the centre of the field and now have a full summer transfer window to sign extra bodies in that area if they feel they need to. Still, it will be a blow for Pearson to be without Benarous but if they treat him with care, he could be match fit to feature again in the second half of the campaign.

When he comes back, he will be determined to pick up where he left off too – so that might make him even better than before.