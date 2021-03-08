Nigel Pearson provides Bristol City team news update following recent events

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has provided an injury update on a host of the club’s players during an interview with the club’s official website as the Robins seek to bounce back from the weekend defeat to QPR.

The Championship club fell to their second successive defeat under Pearson’s guidance at the weekend as they lost 2-0 at Ashton Gate, with Adam Nagy and Zak Vyner sustaining head injuries in the process.

Nagy was sent to hospital as a precaution and was released on Sunday following an overnight stay, whilst Vyner was closely monitored after the game.

Speaking about the duo, Pearson was quick to stress that the club would not rush the two players back:

“I have spoken to both of them and they are feeling okay.

“It’s important that we go through the correct protocols and we do not take any risks with their health. We’ll assess all the medical information and then make the right decision for the player first and then the team.”

Meanwhile the experienced manager also had his say on the returns of Nathan Baker, Callum O’Dowda, Liam Walsh and Marley Watkins, with the quartet set to be involved for the Robins in their under-23s match against QPR tomorrow:

“I’m looking forward to seeing them all play.

“With the last two results, people may feel there is an added pressure to rush these players back but my message is very clear – we want them back but only if they can stay back and not suffer any injury recurrence.”

The Verdict

These returnees will come as a big boost for Bristol City as their squad has been hampered by various injuries for much of the campaign.

Being able to bring these players back into the first team fold will allow Pearson to take a more in-depth look at the squad he has at his disposal before planning any changes next summer.

The play-offs are now arguably out of reach for the Robins and as a result the next few months should in theory be used to experiment with new systems in order to assess which players should be kept on in the long term.

Furthermore, the club will also be happy to have more options available to them now as it means they can manage the starting eleven better in order to prevent the risk of burnout.