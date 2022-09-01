Nigel Pearson outlines stance on deadline day deals at Bristol City

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has revealed he is not expecting any movement at the Championship club on transfer deadline day.

English sides have until 11pm this evening before the summer transfer window shuts and the impending deadline often leads to dramatic deals and panic buys.

With money tight, the majority of City’s business was done early on in the window and it appears it could be a quiet day at Ashton Gate.

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol after last night’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town, Pearson suggested he was not expecting the club to sign or sell players on deadline day.

“No idea,” the Robins boss replied when asked to predict how today may play out.

“It will be a normal training day as far as I’m concerned and then outside of that I’ll wait for people to tell me what’s happened but I’m not expecting anything to happen.

“It’s last-minute now isn’t it, let’s be honest. 24 hours away it’s ludicrous really to think about rushing things through now when we’ve heard nothing about it beforehand. That’s my view and you know it.”

Pressed on whether that applies to incomings as well, he said: “Looks like it because we’ve got lose players before we can bring them in. That’s how it is.”

Antoine Semenyo has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer and continued his impressive return from injury last night as he found the net with a powerful strike – bagging a third goal in less than 90 minutes of football this season.

Journalist Gregor MacGregor reported yesterday that Semenyo would be staying at City beyond the end of the window.

Do you love Bristol City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 How many appearances did Bobby Reid make for Bristol City? 138 148 158 168

The Verdict

Pearson has made his stance on deadline day and very late deals fairly clear over the past week or so and it’s no surprise to hear that he’s expecting little movement at Ashton Gate.

He’s reiterated that the money is not there for more signings, beyond perhaps a deal for on-trial defender Sol Bamba, and with interest in Alex Scott dying down, all the talk has been about Semenyo.

Supporters will be desperate to keep hold of him and it seems they may get their wish, at least for this window, as Pearson’s stance is in line with the latest reports.

They may be tested in future windows but it seems their squad is set to remain intact for now.

City have been linked with a number of attackers in recent days, including West Bromwich Albion’s Callum Robinson and Wigan’s Callum Lang, but it seems those may be contingency plans for a late Semenyo departure.