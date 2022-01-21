Nigel Pearson outlines Bristol City’s transfer priority

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has told Bristol Live that the club are targeting the addition of a new defender this month.

This news comes despite the fact that the Robins have now been left short in central midfield by the departure of Tyreeq Bakinson to Ipswich Town.

It is hoped that the Ashton Gate side can bring in one or two new additions before the deadline at the end of the month, with defensive reinforcements said to be the biggest priority right now.

Speaking recently about the business that he hopes to conduct this month, Pearson was quick to state the following:

“Clearly at the moment we’re short on defensive positions.

“The midfield isn’t as high priority as other areas and we’ve talked about, I think the hot topic amongst our fanbase is the striker position but that’s not imminent.”

With Nathan Baker having been ruled out for the rest of the season, a centre back seems like the most likely arrival at the club this month.

After Bakinson’s sale, it now appears that the Robins have more funds to play with as they eye some new additions.

The Verdict

Now is the time for Bristol City to really start prioritising the addition of at least one or two players before the window is out.

It is clear that they need some individuals that can provide some fresh impetus moving forwards, with their season arguably juddering to a halt somewhat.

The lower levels of the Football League could unearth some hidden gems that take their fancy, whilst the Premier League is filled with loanees who are on the lookout for their next move.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see what route Pearson and co go down over the next few weeks as they aim to get their business for the season wrapped up.