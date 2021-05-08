Nigel Pearson outlines Bristol City transfer plans ahead of busy summer

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has admitted that he will be targeting players with Championship experience in the summer.

The former Leicester City chief was named as Dean Holden’s successor in February and despite enduring a very tough few months since, he was named as the permanent boss last month.

In fairness, many fans recognise that the problems run deep at Ashton Gate, and Pearson’s track record and pedigree suggest he is the right man to turn things around.

And, speaking after the 3-1 reverse at home to Brentford today, Pearson told Bristol Live that he is eager to get to work this summer as he gave an insight into the type of player he wants to bring in.

“We need players who can deal with the demands of the Championship, quite simply. We need to shape the squad to make it more able to deal with the demands. Some of the players we currently have unavailable are good athletes. There are certain areas we need to address, absolutely.”

The defeat today means the Robins end the season with four successive defeats and they finished in 19th position.

Were each of these 20 former Bristol City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Lewin Nyatanga Right Left

The verdict

This has been a pretty disastrous season for Bristol City, and the past few months will have been very tough for the fans to watch.

The only positive is that it’s now over, and attention can turn to next season. Clearly, Pearson has big plans in place and he needs the backing from the board to bring in the players he wants.

History suggests Pearson knows what he’s doing at this level, so the next campaign should offer a lot more hope and optimism for all connected to Bristol City.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.