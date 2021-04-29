Nigel Pearson outlines ambitions after Bristol City announcement made

Nigel Pearson has revealed his delight after he was given a long-term contract as Bristol City boss, as he made it clear that promotion is his aim.

I'm delighted to have signed a three-year deal to be the manager of @BristolCity. I would like to thank the Lansdown family for the trust they have placed in me. With our supporters behind us, our aim is to reach the Premier League. I am excited about the challenge. Cheers, Nige. — Nigel Pearson (@NigelGPearson) April 29, 2021

The former Leicester chief was named as Dean Holden’s successor earlier this year, but his arrival failed to inspire a turnaround with the players, as the Robins have won just one of their last 11 games.

Nevertheless, many fans recognise that the problems run deeper at Ashton Gate right now, and they feel Pearson’s pedigree makes him the ideal candidate to oversee major changes.

And, they got their wish, with the club confirming a three-year deal for the 57-year-old. That prompted Pearson to take to Twitter, as he sent a message to the support following the news.

The verdict

This is a positive message from Pearson and the fans will love how he is not shying away from the fact that promotion has to be the aim.

Patience is also required though, with the past few weeks showing that major work is needed before the team are in a position to challenge.

Now, it’s about backing Pearson, who has delivered promotion at this level in the past, and letting him get on with it.

