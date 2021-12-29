Nigel Pearson opens up on Nahki Wells’ situation at Bristol City

Bristol City have found themselves right near the bottom of the Championship table this season, and one of the reasons for their drop down the table has been a lack of goals in the side from some of their forwards.

While Andreas Weimann has managed to bag nine for them this season, some of their other forwards have faltered in front of goal.

One of those is Nahki Wells, who has just one in 17 appearances so far this campaign – but boss Nigel Pearson has told Bristol Live he doesn’t feel it is an issue that is the forward’s fault.

Wells has the experience at Championship level, bagging plenty for the likes of QPR and Huddersfield in the second tier previously. However, with the Robins, he has scored only 17 in 85 appearances and can’t find the net on a regular basis this season.

However, when the player’s current boss was questioned about his efforts in front of goal, Pearson told Bristol Live it is not necessarily the player that has the issue and in fact it could be a lack of creativity in the team in producing chances for him.

He said: “Nahki’s not had many opportunities and that’s the bottom line.

“Whether he gets one in this game, you’ll have to wait and see. We need goals from throughout the team. It’s not just about the strikers contributing. I think we need goals from midfield and we certainly need more goals from our defenders from set plays, too.”

It means the boss feels that it could be a case of Wells not being teed up by his teammates enough. He certainly can score goals in the second tier and has done so for Bristol City previously but he just hasn’t got going this campaign.

If Bristol City can craft some more chances for him in the second half of the season though, then Wells could soon start firing in the goals.

The Verdict

Nahki Wells and Bristol City could certainly benefit from some extra faces in the winter transfer window, especially if they can create some chances for their forward line.

Wells can score and will score if you get him some opportunities in game – and Nigel Pearson also seems to be a firm believer of that too. The player has scored goals in the second tier before and can certainly still do it even though he is now 31-years-old.

Bristol City do have a solid squad and there are goals there from some of their players – they just need to add some extra faces in certain areas to ensure they aren’t near the relegation spots in the second half of the campaign.

If they can utilise the window well enough, then they could certainly push on towards the top half of the table. If they can do that, then they could think about a play-off push perhaps again next season.