Nigel Pearson on verge of making first Bristol City signing

Bristol City are wrapping up a deal for free agent defender Danny Simpson and are due to announce him soon, according to Gregor MacGregor from the Bristol Post.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since he left Huddersfield Town last summer but looks set to return to the Championship having recently trained with first Sheffield Wednesday and now the Robins.

City’s intent to add him to Nigel Pearson’s squad was outlined last week but a further update from MacGregor has indicated that the completion of the deal is not far away.

It is understood that Simpson has continued to train with the South West club during the international break with the Bs3 outfit wrapping up his deal ahead of an announcement, which should come soon.

The defender will be Pearson’s first signing at Ashton Gate and has history with the experienced coach, having played under him for Leicester City.

A player with significant top flight pedigree, Simpson came through the Manchester United academy and has more than 200 Premier League appearances to his name – including winning the title with the Foxes.

With Steven Sessegnon being used mostly as a left-back at the moment, the 34-year-old will provide some cover and competition to Jack Hunt on the right side of defence.

The Verdict

Things had gone a little quiet concerning Simpson but it seems he is close to joining City officially, having trained with them over the past week.

Clearly, he’s a player that Pearson rates – as this will be the second club he signs him for – and it has been suggested previously that the move will be only a short-term deal, which makes a lot of sense.

The right-back proved last season that he still has the quality to contribute at Championship level, helping Huddersfield avoid relegation.