Bristol City's campaign looks like it will end with the club somewhere in mid-table.

Indeed, the club have been too good to be anywhere near the relegation zone in the second tier, but not quite good enough to realistically get themselves in contention for a play-off spot, although mathematically still possible.

With the club very likely to be playing their football in the Championship next season, it does allow them to start looking at which players on expiring deals they may want to keep around, though, and start offering them new contracts.

What is Andy King's current situation at Bristol City?

One player in that contract situation heading into the summer is midfielder Andy King.

Indeed, King sees his current deal at the club expire at the end of June, and therefore, at present, is set to depart Ashton Gate.

Of course, King's last contract extension came last summer, when it was confirmed he would take up a player-coach role.

As well as coaching this season, he has also featured 26 times in all competitions for the Robins.

What has Nigel Pearson said about Andy King's Bristol City future?

Having been a valuable squad member, then, alongside his coaching duties, Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson was naturally asked about his future at the club.

Pearson offered a big clue as to what might be next for the 34-year-old.

"He’s got value as a player, this season has been beneficial for his profile with our fan base." Pearson explained, via Bristol World.

Nigel Pearson will now have to decide who to bring into the side in Scott's place | Credit: Action Images/Molly Darlington

"To see actually he still has something to offer but on top of that, he’s been and continues to be a big part of the development of our younger players."

Pearson continued on King possibly extending his stay in the player/coach role: "It’s something that has been discussed, there’s no secrets internally about that."

"Hopefully, if both parties are happy, then hopefully he’ll be doing a similar thing to what he’s done this year and that is be a valuable squad member but also have an important role to play with the development of the players."

Would a new deal for Andy King make sense?

Even though he is now 34, a new player/coach deal to keep him at the club does indeed make sense.

It sounds as though Pearson wants him to continue helping develop players behind the scenes and he has shown his worth in terms of a player on many occasions.

His involvement on the playing side may dwindle further into the future, but for now, King is a very valuable squad and staff member.