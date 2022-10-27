Nigel Pearson offers Bristol City update ahead of Swansea City clash

Nigel Pearson has offered an injury update for Bristol City ahead of their clash this weekend with Swansea City.

Unfortunately for the Robins, it is not positive news with the defensive duo of Tomas Kalas and Kal Naismith both expected to miss out on Saturday.

Naismith has struggled in recent weeks with a calf injury that has seen him miss the team’s last five fixtures.

Meanwhile, Kalas’ return to the squad has been cut short due to a similar calf issue, after he only recently recovered from a groin injury which required surgery.

The City boss reflected on the absence of the duo, but is optimistic that someone else will grab the opportunity in the team with an impressive display.

“I think it’s fair to assume neither of them will be available for the weekend, which is unfortunate for us but somebody else gets a chance,” said Pearson, via Robins TV.

“There may be opportunities again for some younger players coming into the squad that our fans haven’t seen before.

“If that happens, good luck to them.

“At the moment we have one or two away from work with illness, so it’s important we make sure they’re okay but there could be opportunities coming along for players.”

City go into this weekend’s clash currently sitting 13th in the Championship table.

Their opponents Swansea have found good form in recent weeks, and have risen to 4th in the standings, with six points now separating the two sides.

Bristol City have lost three of their last five league games, winning the other two, so will be looking to gain some ground on the play-off places with a win on Saturday.

The Verdict

Naismith has been a key figure for City since arriving at the club this summer, so his continued absence is a blow.

Meanwhile, it is incredibly unfortunate for Kalas to suffer another fitness setback having only recently recovered from a previous injury.

But Pearson is remaining optimistic, which is a good sign for his faith in the rest of his players.

The team’s inconsistency in recent weeks has really hampered their progress, so a good result against Swansea could be a pivotal turning point in their campaign.