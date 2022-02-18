Nigel Pearson makes team selection hints ahead of Bristol City v Middlesbrough

Bristol City host in-form Middlesbrough on Saturday at a potentially blustery Ashton Gate with two very successful EFL managers locking horns.

There has been some friction between Nigel Pearson and the Robins’ chairman Jon Lansdown this week, with the experienced manager vehemently disagreeing with Lansdown’s comments that the team are underperforming this season.

Pearson was full of respect for Chris Wilder’s men and admitted that he will be adapting his team selection to cope with the threat they pose when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “We know they’ll attack a lot down their right-hand side.

“They play in a similar way to Sheffield United when Chris was there.

“I know Chris well and he’s a good manager.

“He’s got them moving in the right direction, absolutely.

“It will be a tough game, but I think Chris will expect it to be a tough game for them too because we are a very capable side.

“It’s important though that we play to our strengths.

“Selection might be an interesting one this weekend, but I shan’t be divulging it.

“Today we’ve worked on our shape and how we want to play and then tomorrow we’ll watch clips of them and go into Saturday ready.

“We’ve been playing well at home.

“We’ve won our last three at home and so hopefully, with our fans behind us, we can get another on Saturday.”

Isaiah Jones has been one of the EFL’s breakout stars this season and it speaks volumes to his performance levels that the Robins are focusing so much energy on preparing to deal with him at right wing back.

Boro are strong favourites to win the game but the conditions could be a factor in a low margin game.

Cameron Pring, Bristol City’s first choice left wing back, has been vulnerable defensively at times this season and therefore Pearson will be looking to shore up that side of their five man backline.

Jones tore Derby County to shreds last week, playing a huge hand in three of the goals in their 4-1 victory, the 22-year-old looks set to be a crucial player in Wilder’s promotion bid which the travelling supporters will be hoping to see strengthened at Ashton Gate.

There has been a clear effort to hand first team opportunities to younger players in recent months at Bristol City, Pring being one of them, although to avoid a heavy defeat against one of the best sides in the division, Pearson is evidently re-thinking his tactics.