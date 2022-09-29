Nigel Pearson makes promotion prediction on QPR ahead of Bristol City clash

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson believes Queens Park Rangers will be involved in the promotion mix this season, speaking to his side’s media team ahead of their clash this weekend.

Michael Beale’s side currently sit in sixth place following a reasonably strong start to the season, with the West London outfit not suffering a hangover following the departure of former boss Mark Warburton.

Instead, they have looked bright at times, going unbeaten in seven of their opening 10 league matches following a poor end to the previous campaign and are in a good position to kick on with some confidence-boosting results under their belt.

Not only did they secure three points against Middlesbrough, who were pushing for a top-six spot last season, but they also claimed a 3-2 victory against a recently relegated Watford side last month, with the Hornets having Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr at their disposal that afternoon.

They have suffered some disappointing narrow defeats though and will be particularly disappointed with their 1-0 home loss against Blackpool, with their former player Josh Bowler coming back to haunt them.

Despite these setbacks, Pearson believes Beale’s side will be competing at the top end of the division and will be in and around the promotion mix during the latter stages of the campaign.

He said: “They’re a good Championship side who will be there or thereabouts and I’m sure will be involved in the promotion race.

“We know it will be a tough one but as I always try to point out, we are aware of what our opponents are about and know that if we can sustain our levels and show the drive that we have so far, we have a chance of winning any game.”

The Verdict:

When you consider some of the attacking players at their disposal, you can understand why many people are backing them to be at the right end of the table.

Ilias Chair and Chris Willock could be vital assets under Beale along with Lyndon Dykes and Tyler Roberts – four players who could intimidate most second-tier defences when fit and in form.

They also have a decent amount of depth in the middle of the park and that will help when injuries start to come into play, with the club also having some top-quality options in central defence.

Having the likes of Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie and Jake Clarke-Salter at their disposal will only help them in their quest to be promotion contenders, though keeping the latter fit could end up being crucial.

Speaking of injuries, they will be desperately hoping that they don’t endure another farcical situation in their goalkeeping department following last season’s shambles with multiple keepers being relied on. As long as Seny Dieng can stay fit though, they should be fine.