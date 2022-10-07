Nigel Pearson makes managerial prediction on Birmingham City boss

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson believes Birmingham City manager John Eustace will end up becoming a “very successful” coach in the game, speaking to Bristol Live ahead of his side’s clash against the Midlands outfit this weekend.

Eustace, who was previously Mark Warburton’s assistant at Queens Park Rangers before his departure this summer, arrived at Birmingham City in the early stages of July to take up just his second head coach role.

His first was at non-league outfit Kidderminster Harriers – and he was forced to adapt quickly to managing in the second tier with less than four weeks to go until the start of the 2022/23 season at the time he was appointed.

Are you a true Birmingham City fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 How many goals in all competitions did Trevor Francis score for Birmingham? 133 143 153 163

Despite this, he has done reasonably well so far this season, with his side currently sitting three places above the drop zone and enjoying some high moments.

However, the former Republic of Ireland assistant boss will be looking to get his side back to winning ways sooner rather than later to avoid dropping into the relegation zone, with their 1-0 defeat against Middlesbrough in midweek giving them plenty of motivation to do well against the Robins this weekend.

His opposite number Pearson believes that Eustace will go on to have a successful career in coaching, even though his side aren’t at the right end of the division at this stage.

He said: “They’ve got some good players.

“A manager who is, I’ve come across a few times, he’s going to be a very successful coach/manager. I think he’s very inventive, he’s got Keith (Downing, former Bristol City coach) working for him so it will be nice to see him.

“They’ll be working hard to get the best out of the players they have.”

The Verdict:

Eustace’s rise is one to take notice of and as someone who already has experience of being a head coach, albeit at a lower level, he could end up being a real success at St Andrew’s.

At the moment, he’s doing well against the odds considering the club’s decline in recent years and the fact there’s still uncertainty regarding the takeover situation.

With the club seemingly in limbo off the pitch, it would be easy for the players to down tools, but Eustace has kept them motivated and has done reasonably well with the limited tools he has at his disposal.

He may have been able to bring in Tahith Chong which is a major boost – but they don’t have the best squad in the league and a lot will have to be done to raise standards in the Midlands after seeing them spend years in the lower half of the division.

If he can guide them to safety this season, it will be exciting to see what he could do next season with new owners potentially in the building. Whether a takeover deal does get pushed through remains to be seen though.