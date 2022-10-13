Nigel Pearson makes honest Bristol City admission following victory v Preston North End

Bristol City haven’t got off to the best start this season and over recent weeks have been in a poor run of form having not won a game since the start of September.

However, the Robins put an end to this run last night as they beat Preston North End 2-1 thanks to two goals from Rob Atkinson.

This was the first time City have picked up all three points in five games and to do it against a side with a strong defensive record in the league will have no doubt been a boost for the team.

However whilst Nigel Pearson is pleased to get the win, that takes his side up to 11th in the league, the boss will not let it distract from recent performances as he told Bristol World: “I’m not going to spend all night talking about how positive and how rosy things are.

“Because as a unit, that performance at the weekend was too far off what we’re about and tonight was more like it, it was a pretty reserved atmosphere in the first half in particular but I thought the players dealt with that well.

“Without creating too many chances we were well on top in the game. Disappointed not to keep a clean sheet, but we were a bit unlucky with that one actually. It was a good all-around team effort and response, and that’s all I’m bothered about tonight.”

Whilst the boss doesn’t want to get carried away with one result, he was keen to highlight the good bits of the Robins’ performance as he said: “I thought we played some good football. Thought in midfield we used the ball particularly well; I think from the back we used the ball pretty well.

“They are a team that play in a sort of mid-block they don’t sort of press you particularly high up because they’re a decent counter attacking side.

“They’ve had a lot of success doing that, I thought our wing-backs were better than theirs tonight and had we found a bit more quality with the end product we would’ve created more chances.

“I think our pace and ability to mix our own styles up was beneficial during the game…We’re better when we play at a good tempo.

“We’ve allowed certain games to pass us by that is frustrating and so we’ll see what happens at the weekend, but I’m really pleased for the players tonight, and I’m very pleased for our fans.”

The Verdict:

This was a great three points from Bristol City against a good side in the league and it was a result they definitely needed given their poor recent form.

However, you can understand why Pearson doesn’t want to get carried away off one result despite being pleased with his team.

The Robins have been in poor form of late and this has to be the first step towards a recovery in performances and results that can see them stay comfortably in the top half of the table.

The team certainly deserve praise and last night they showed an ability to get results and play effective football.

However, Nigel Pearson will be encouraging his side to show that in every performance going forward now before he hands them too much praise.