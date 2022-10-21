Nigel Pearson makes honest admission about Han-Noah Massengo’s situation at Bristol City

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has admitted that although he is still open to the possibility of selecting Han-Noah Massengo, the midfielder’s contract situation has played a significant role in his lack of league starts for the club this season.

Despite being offered fresh terms by the Robins earlier this year, Massengo has yet to commit his future to the club.

The midfielder’s current deal is set to expire next summer and thus he could potentially sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of England from January onwards.

The Robins would be in line to receive some compensation for Massengo due to the fact that he is 21-years-old.

During the current campaign, Massengo has only started six league games for the club in the Championship and was recently left out of the club’s match-day squads for their clashes with Preston North End, Millwall and West Bromwich Albion.

The Robins managed to accumulate six points from these aforementioned fixtures and will be looking to back up their recent triumph over the Baggies by securing all three points in their showdown with Reading tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, Pearson has addressed Massengo’s current situation at Ashton Gate.

Speaking to Bristol Live about the midfielder, Pearson said: “I spoke to him this morning [Thursday], we had a good conversation this morning.

“And my view on him never changes – I like him, and all he said to me this morning is that he’ll be ready whenever he’s needed, which is great.

“But, also, we both recognise that his intention is to maybe look elsewhere.

“There’s no point hiding from that and what I have to do in the meantime is make sure the players who are here for the longer haul get a fair deal as well.

“There’s nothing to hide with it.

“He is one of our players still and while he’s here he’ll get mine and our full support, but then there has to be a realism of how we look at the bigger picture.

“And we’ve got players here who have committed their futures to the club, so I think it’s fair to say those players are ahead of Han-Noah.

“But I would not think twice about including him, selecting him, if we need him and if a game suits.

“There’s no secret.”

The Verdict

Pearson’s stance on Massengo is understandable as although the midfielder could still make a positive impact for the club, the Robins boss will be keen to develop other members of his squad who are committed to delivering the goods in the coming seasons.

Whereas there is still a possibility that Massengo could sign a new deal, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he moves on to pastures new next year.

Not selected to feature against West Brom in midweek, it will be interesting to see whether the midfielder returns to the club’s match-day squad this weekend after recently playing for the Under-21’s in their meeting with Queens Park Rangers.

Currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.35 in the Championship, Massengo will need to step up his performance levels when is handed another chance to impress by Pearson.