Nigel Pearson makes Han Noah Massengo amdission as Bristol City face midfield availability issues

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has stood by his decision to let Han Noah Massengo leave the club in January, amid his lack of options in midfield.

The winter window saw Massengo leave the Robins to join French top-flight side Auxerre on loan for the remainder of the season, following long running speculation about a his possible exit from Ashton Gate.

However, having let the 21-year-old leave, Pearson now finds himself short on options in the centre of the park for his side’s clash with Blackpool this afternoon.

Joe Williams and Kal Naismith are both injured, and with Matty James also a doubt, that could mean Andy King and Alex Scott are the club’s only recognised available senior midfielders for that match.

But despite that, it seems Pearson has no regrets about letting Massengo leave the club back in January.

Reflecting on his decision to let the midfielder depart amid those injury issues, the Bristol City boss told Bristol Live: “Let me clarify what happened, it’s my decision. I want them out. Do you think I’m going to waste my staff’s time by keeping players in?

“We played Huddersfield the other night. I remember the last game of the season against Huddersfield with Han Noah Massengo waving goodbye to everybody.

“A player who didn’t want to be here, do you think I’m going to waste my staff’s time by making them look after a player just on the off chance we might have a few injuries? Not a chance.

“I don’t want players here who don’t want to be here and I don’t want players here who don’t offer positive things to the squad.

“It’s not just the three players that we got in January was good business, the players we got out was brilliant business.”

The Verdict

This does feel like it is very much the right stance for Pearson to take over the Massengo situation.

While in the short term, it is something that could leave them short on options in midfield, you would still back the likes of Alex Scott to do a job this afternoon given how good he has been this season.

By contrast, the long term effects of keeping the likes of Massengo at Bristol City for the rest of the season when he seemingly did not want to be there, could have been some unwelcome disruption behind the scenes for the club.

As a result, when you combine that with the financial boost it appears to have given the Robins, it does seem as though Pearson may ultimately be vindicated by this decision.