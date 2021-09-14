Nigel Pearson makes claim over Bristol City player’s future

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has told Bristol Live that Louis Britton needs to improve his fitness levels if he wants to feature more heavily at first team level for the Robins.

Britton has made one first team appearance to date for the club and managed to mark that game with a goal on his debut, thus seeing more and more attention get drawn to his talents.

The 20-year-old striker previously joined the club back in the summer of 2019 from non league Mangotsfield United and has since taken in stints out on loan with the likes of Torquay United and Stockport County.

However Pearson has been quick to clarify exactly what Britton needs to improve on if he wants to become a regular at first team level for the Ashton Gate club:

“If he’s going to be considered at first-team level he’s got to make adjustments to how physically fit he is.

“Our first team are now at a level of fitness where he wouldn’t be able to deal with training.

“That’s the honest answer, and he knows that as well. We’ve had a discussion about where he’s at, physically, and there will be times where he’s taken out of games so that he can work at the physical aspects of his game.

“Scoring goals at under-23 level, or whatever level you play at, is nowhere near the same as it is in the first-team.”

Britton saw his current contract extended by a further year by the Robins during the summer after they activated the 12 month option included his previous terms.

The frontman will now be looking to prove to Pearson that he is worthy of more first team minutes.

The Verdict

Britton burst onto the scene for Bristol City last term and will now be looking to prove that he can stay at that level and perform.

As Pearson quite rightly points out, first team football is a world away from the confines of the academy games and that is something that the young striker must adapt to if he is to become a success.

The Robins have plenty of forward options at their disposal, but with the amount of games that will come up this season, Britton is sure to get chances here and there.

As long as he continues to show that he can improve his all round game, he will always be part of Pearson’s plans moving forwards.