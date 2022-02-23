Nigel Pearson makes claim on Coventry City boss Mark Robins after Bristol City loss

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has heaped praise on Coventry boss Mark Robins, revealing to Bristol Live that he feels his counterpart is ‘one of the most underrated managers out there.’

The Robins faced off against Coventry last night and were on the receiving end of a 2-1 defeat. It means that the Sky Blues are still well in with a chance of nicking a top six spot this year.

That is despite the side only just coming up to the second tier from League One – and shows how good the team has been and how well Mark Robins has done as manager of the side since he took over.

They are currently in eighth place and are two points off the play-off spots – and another win at the weekend and results going their way could propel them into the top six.

Now, Nigel Pearson has heaped praise on the Coventry boss and claimed to Bristol Live that he feels the manager is one of the most ‘underrated’ that he has come across.

Pearson himself has managed to get Bristol City playing some attractive football at times but results haven’t always gone their way this season. The Robins are currently down in 16th and would no doubt prefer to be in the same situation that the Sky Blues currently are.

Speaking about Robins then, Pearson said: “Mark is one of the most underrated managers that there is out there. I’ve come across him for years and years now. When he was at Rotherham he did a great job there.

“He’s the type of manager who you don’t really recognise the types of job he’s done. For me, him and someone like Darren Ferguson for instance, who have been around quite a long time and had lots of success themselves, relative success.”

Robins will no doubt be pleased to hear praise from one of his fellow managers – and will want to prove he is as good as Pearson says by nabbing a play-off place.

The Verdict

Mark Robins has certainly done an exceptional job in leading Coventry since he took over, turning them from a middle-of-the-pack side in League One to a Championship high-flyer.

The club have seen their fortunes transform massively over the last few seasons and even if they don’t end up claiming a top six spot this campaign, they will certainly look back on this season with pride based on how far they have come.

He’s had relative success in the past too, so perhaps more people should accept Mark Robins as a good manager at this level and in the EFL in general. He has certainly proven his mettle with the Sky Blues and who else could have done the job that he has?

If he can actually land a promotion to the Premier League with Coventry – something that at one point might have seemed unthinkable – he will go down as a club legend if he won’t already.