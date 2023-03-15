Nigel Pearson has revealed that a final decision has yet to be made regarding Jay Dasilva's future at Bristol City.

The left-back's contract with the Robins is set to reach a crescendo following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Dasilva is currently on course to become a free-agent as he has yet to be offered fresh terms by City.

After starting the campaign as the club's first-choice wing-back, Dasilva lost his place in the club's starting eleven in December to Cameron Pring.

Pring went on to feature on 13 occasions in this position before being deployed as a centre-back against Huddersfield Town and Blackpool earlier this month.

Due to Pring's switch to this role, Dasilva has been handed another opportunity to impress by Pearson.

Having helped his side claim clean-sheets in these two aforementioned fixtures, the 24-year-old is expected to feature again for the Robins tonight when they face Luton Town.

Ahead of the club's trip to Kenilworth Road, Pearson has made an honest claim about Dasilva's current situation.

Speaking to Bristol Live about the defender, Pearson said: "Let's not look any further than he's in the side at the minute, I think he's playing very well, and there is no definitive outcome at the moment.

"But I've always liked Jay, he's a really good footballer, so we'll see where it goes."

The Verdict

With a decision yet to be made regarding Dasilva's future, the defender will need to deliver some assured displays between now and the end of the term in order to convince the Robins to hand him a new deal.

The left-back would unquestionably be an asset to City's side next season if he stays at Ashton Gate due to the vast amount of Championship experience that he has gained during his career to date.

Dasilva has featured on 126 occasions at this level and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division.

After recording impressive WhoScored match ratings of 7.30 and 8.01 against Huddersfield and Blackpool, it would not be at all surprising if Dasilva goes on to help his side secure a positive result in their meeting with Luton this evening.

By delivering the goods in a defensive sense in this particular fixture, Dasilva could go on to retain a place in City's starting eleven for the remainder of the campaign as his side aim to end the 2022/23 campaign on a high with Pearson at the helm.