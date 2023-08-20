Highlights Bristol City's defensive crisis has prompted Nigel Pearson to consider a loan move for a new defender before the transfer window closes.

Their new signing Ross McCrorie may require surgery, leading to the search for a temporary solution.

The club has the capacity to bring in a new player and there is still time before the transfer deadline to address the issue.

Nigel Pearson has admitted that Bristol City have considered a potential loan move for a new defender before the transfer window closes.

The Robins have suffered an injury crisis at the back that could be alleviated by the addition of another body.

New signing Ross McCrorie is set to be absent for longer than initially feared, with Rob Atkinson still recovering from an ACL injury.

McCrorie has yet to make his debut for Pearson’s side having suffered a mystery bacterial infection back in July.

Meanwhile, Atkinson’s last appearance came in February and he may not return to action for another few months.

What has Nigel Pearson said about Bristol City’s defensive issues?

Pearson has admitted that McCrorie may need surgery to overcome his current fitness concern, which could see him miss more months than were first feared, indicating it could take 12 weeks to make a recovery.

This has led to the 59-year-old revealing that the club are still monitoring potential new arrivals before the 1 September transfer deadline.

“There are players that we’re interested in, but it’s whether that’s possible to do, whether those clubs are maybe interested in doing it,” said Pearson, via Bristol Live.

“To give you a bit more, because of Ross McCrorie’s situation we’ve considered whether we can do a loan to cover that position but also gives us an opportunity to get Ross and Rob Atkinson back.

“Rather than spend money on a player that might, when those players come back, clutter [things] up, and it also sits outside how we saw this window, when you pick up injuries then the timescales might be a little bit longer, so you have to be creative.

"We’ve talked about loans and players we might be able to possibly do but, again, when I can substantiate it, I’ll tell you but at the moment there isn’t anything on that.

"If it turns out [Ross] needs surgery, because of where it is, then it complicates things in terms of timescale.

“Because of the nature of it, we've got to make sure we protect him, first and foremost."

The sending off of Rob Dickie at the weekend has only made matters worse for the boss. City suffered a 2-0 loss to Birmingham on Saturday, giving them a record of one win, one draw and one loss to start the new league season.

Next up for Pearson’s side is a visit to face Hull City on 25 August.

Should Bristol City dip back into the transfer market amid an injury crisis?

The only saving grace to their current issues is that it has happened in August, which does give the club a chance to react.

There are just under two weeks remaining in the window, meaning there is still time to find a short-term solution to their problem.

It is worth looking to bring in a loan, and it is a smart idea to make it a temporary solution as these players should all be back at some stage.

It remains to be seen who City will target, but the positive news is that they seem to have the capacity to bring someone else in.