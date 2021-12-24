Nigel Pearson makes Bristol City transfer admission

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has admitted to Bristol Live that he has had plenty of conversations with the club’s hierarchy over his plans for the upcoming January transfer window.

The Robins are currently struggling in the Sky Bet Championship, with things having gone somewhat stale for the club of late as they seek to really kick on under the former Leicester City boss.

This slump in form could well lead to the club taking action in the new year, with several players having been linked with exits and arrivals at Ashton Gate.

Now Pearson has provided an update on his plans for the window, as he stated the following recently:

“In terms of recruitment, recruitment is always about having a plan which is in place and there needs to be flexibility in terms of how that works.

“You’ll be aware of the financial situation that football is in and we are not aloof from that situation.

“I’ve said many times before that January is not the best window to operate in.

“That’s not to say I’m ruling anything in or out. It will depend on circumstances, but that doesn’t mean we’re not planning ahead. We have meetings every week about it.

“It’s never a situation where you go ‘Right, money’s available now, we’ll go and do that’.”

It is as yet unclear as to what area of the team Bristol City may look to strengthen, but it is fair to assume that they will be active as they aim to move up the league standings.

Meanwhile the Robins will be back in league action on Boxing Day as they travel to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town.

The Verdict

It is sure to be an intriguing window for the Robins, with improvements clearly being needed in several areas of the squad.

The failure to replace the goals of Famara Diedhiou is there for all to see, so potentially a new striker could be on their January wish list.

Whilst the injury to Nathan Baker could cause them to dip into the market for an experienced stand in if Pearson feels it is required.

It will however be something of a balancing game for the club, with it being likely that they may have to get rid of some players in order to bring new ones in.