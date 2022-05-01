Nigel Pearson makes Bristol City transfer admission over defender

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has made it clear that he wants to keep Timm Klose, as he called on the hierarchy to sort a new contract for the defender.

The former Norwich City centre-back joined the Robins earlier this year on a free transfer until the end of the current campaign, and he has generally impressed since making the move.

Yet, with that deal expiring in the summer, it’s unclear where Klose will be playing his football next season, but Pearson told Bristol World that he hopes it’s at Ashton Gate, although he couldn’t give an update on whether an agreement is close.

“I can’t tell you where we’re at, I don’t get involved in that side of it. I think he’s done really well and I would like to keep him.”

Pearson also indicated that he wants to keep Robbie Cundy at the club moving forward, with the defender another who is out of contract in the coming months.

It’s expected to be a very busy summer for Bristol City, as they look to cut costs following more losses.

The verdict

Bristol City should already be planning for next season and keeping Klose should be a priority, as he has brought a leadership and quality to the defence that had been missing.

So, if it makes sense financially, then it’s a no-brainer and the Robins will hope that Klose wants to stay.

It’s an important summer ahead for the club and Pearson will surely want to try and get the business done early ahead of next season.

