Nigel Pearson makes Bristol City transfer admission ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Bristol City begin their pre-season fixture schedule on Wednesday with Scottish giants Celtic visiting Ashton Gate.

Nigel Pearson’s side kickstart the 2021/22 Championship campaign in just under four weeks and will be hoping to use pre-season as an opportunity to restart after last season’s collapse.

The Robins finished the campaign in 19th-place and escaped relegation by a mere eight points, and whilst their bright start meant that dropping to the third-tier was never really in doubt, it was a position and a points tally that was not deemed good enough.

Like several clubs in the Championship, scoring goals was a big problem for Pearson’s side. City netted just 46 Championship last season, and it is only natural that questions have been asked about bringing in a forward this summer.

However, in the tough financial climate that the ongoing pandemic has left football in, Pearson indicated that The Robins may struggle in bringing a forward in, but was adamant in an interview with Bristol Live that the options he possesses are still of high-quality.

“I only want to add players who are going to make us better. So if we can’t add a player who is going to make us better and that’s going to be expensive, the reality is that we’re probably going to have to sell before we buy.

“And actually Chris Martin is looking in tremendous condition, as is Andi Weimann. If we started the season as we are I’d have no qualms about that at all. They both feel like new signings.

“Nahki Wells will be joining us again shortly and we’ve got some talented youngsters.”

The Verdict

Financing deals at the moment has indeed become increasingly difficult. However, there is a free market full of quality and full of players who would boost the club’s current attacking options.

Pearson does have some quality options in forward areas. The return of Wells will be a huge boost for the club, whilst it seems that Martin and Weimann are also impressing.

18-year-old Tommy Conway and 19-year-old Sam Bell were also given opportunities last season. The pair both performed well in the minutes that they were given and showed excellent promise.

However, that attacking line-up underperformed last season, and whilst signs of improvement are there, Pearson should be doing all he can to secure another forward for the upcoming campaign.

Bristol City are an ambitious club and a new forward who can consistently score goals might be the push that they need.

