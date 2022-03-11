Nigel Pearson makes Bristol City demand as season nears an end

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has urged his side to finish the season on a positive note as they head into their final 10 games of the season.

The Robins currently sit 18th in the Sky Bet Championship, albeit comfortably clear of the relegation zone, but have lost their last three matches.

Speaking ahead of Bristol City’s trip to Blackburn Rovers this weekend, Bristol Live asked Pearson what his demands were for the remainder of the season. His answer was simple.

“For the season to finish with some positive outlooks, not just for the remaining games but moving forward as well,” Pearson told Bristol Live.

“I think for the players that were here last year and experienced how last season felt, it was a very difficult experience, and I think what’s important is at the moment we address what our immediate problems are, and that is being harder to beat, absolutely.

“We’ve conceded far too many goals and the players are aware of that too and there’s been some frank words spoken over the last week or so, and I think what’s really important now is that our actions are certainly a lot more important than any words at this point.

“We’ve got to be as good as our word and we’ve got to start to get things back into a more positive frame.”

Bristol City have some difficult fixtures as the season closes, with tough matches against Blackburn Rovers, AFC Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town all to come.

On the other hand, the Robins also face Peterborough United, Derby County, Hull City and Barnsley – all teams below them in the table.

It is a mixed run for Bristol City, but Pearson stresses the importance of momentum, and says his side suffered at the start of this season because of how badly they ended their last campaign.

“I think we found the start of this season quite difficult based on the end of last year,” Pearson explained via Bristol Live.

“It can take good or bad momentum forward but I also think at the moment, I prefer people to look at it as an opportunity for, certainly from the player’s perspective, to really cement a place in the side.

“There may be changes this week and if people get an opportunity when they haven’t had an opportunity before, then they have an obligation to take it.”

Blackburn Rovers will certainly be a tough test for Pearson’s side as they look to get their promotion bid back on track following defeat to Fulham last weekend and a midweek draw with Millwall.

The Verdict

When you are a manager in Nigel Pearson’s situation, a positive end to the season is about the best you can hope for.

Bristol City, barring a major collapse and the teams below them becoming invincible, look set to stay up comfortably this season, but at the same time, a climb even up to mid-table looks a steep ascent.

With that being said, the best thing Bristol City have to play for is to lay down a good foundation to build from when next season kicks off.

Otherwise, as pointed out by Pearson, their finish could affect morale and momentum going forward into next year.