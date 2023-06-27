Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed that the club are still yet to receive any bids for star midfielder Alex Scott.

Heading into the summer, Scott has been linked with a host of top-flight clubs, including the likes of Wolves and West Ham, among many others.

It seems, though, that whilst these clubs may well be interested, they are yet to put their money where their mouth is, with Pearson confirming that the club are yet to receive a bid for the youngster.

What has Nigel Pearson said about Alex Scott?

As such, the Robins boss sounds relaxed over Scott's future, and made clear that he is very much planning for life with Scott at the club, rather than without, in his latest comments to the press.

Indeed, Pearson told BristolLive: “I expect him to be here, and he’ll be here. That’s how I approach the situation."

“When you’ve got players who are potentially on clubs' wishlists, I think that’s a very positive thing for us because we’ve got good players and he won’t be the only one. We’ve got a number of players who I think would be attractive to many clubs. Them being available, we’re not in a hurry to sign anybody, that’s the bottom line.

“I think there is always going to be speculation about somebody with his amount of talent, and we know a number of Premier League clubs have been monitoring him, so what?

"No one has yet put a bid in, and in all honesty, if they do, I’m a football manager, that’s up to the powers that be here to make that decision as to whether it’s an acceptable deal or not.

“Even then I think our owners are very keen for us to try and keep our best players because if we have a successful season and get promoted we’ve got a much better chance of keeping our best players.

“You can’t ever rule anything in or out, and I don’t wake up every day thinking about things like that. For me, all I need to know when something happens, apart from that, he’s our player, he’s here, and I’m looking forward to him playing for us again this season, simple as that.”

How long does Alex Scott have left on his Bristol City contract?

If no bids arrive for Scott, Bristol City are under no pressure to sell the payer this summer.

That is because Scott's current deal runs until the summer of 2025.

Will Alex Scott remain at Bristol City?

For now, with no bids having been made yet, it must be said there is a chance that Alex Scott could remain at Ashton Gate.

Let's wait and see, though.

As the transfer window goes on, Premier League clubs will become more desperate to strengthen and then that is when a side in the top-flight may come in with not only a bid, but one that meets Bristol City.