Nigel Pearson makes admission over the future of this Bristol City player

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has told Bristol Live that Kasey Palmer won’t get back into his plans unless he recognises his responsibilities off the ball.

The playmaker has been gradually frozen out by the Robins’ boss in recent weeks and hasn’t even featured on the team sheet for his side over the past three games.

In fact, Palmer was in and amongst the away fans during the club’s recent 3-0 defeat to Birmingham City at St. Andrews and must surely be wondering when his next opportunity to impress is going to come about.

Now Pearson has hinted that he feels that Palmer isn’t doing enough for the team as a whole when he plays, as he stated the following recently:

“All I would say is that players get into the squad on merit and that’s it.

“When they get an opportunity on the pitch, they need to do what they’re on the pitch to do. If they don’t, they won’t get in, simple. It applies to everybody.

“As you can tell, we’ve not been defensively been reliable enough as a team. I’m not talking about the defenders now, I’m talking about as a team and so players who don’t understand their role when we’re out possession regardless of who they are…there you go, it’s life.”

Palmer has featured seven times for the Robins this season across all competitions but has now lost his place in the side to the impressive Alex Scott.

The former Swansea City and Chelsea player still has two years left to run on his current contract at Ashton Gate.

The Verdict

Pearson has always been a manager who demands a lot from his players, no matter what position they have in the team.

That is something that Palmer must come to terms with if he is to prove him wrong and stay the course at Ashton Gate.

Right now his chances of getting back in are looking extremely slim, so it will be intriguing to see if he can work his way back into contention or not.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, you would have to fear for the player if he isn’t back involved by the turn of the new year.