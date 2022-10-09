Nigel Pearson makes admission about Bristol City substitutions during yesterday’s defeat v Birmingham City

Without a win since the start of September, Bristol City travelled to Birmingham City yesterday in search of three points.

However, it was the home side that dominated with Birmingham coming away comfortable 3-0 winners.

The Robins put in a poor performance, having just one shot on target in the 90 minutes and conceding all three goals from set pieces.

Nigel Pearson’s half time decisions were enough of a reflection of the game as he made three substitutions at half time, though it didn’t make much difference.

However, the City boss admitted these substitutions were not all down to performances as he told Birmingham Live: “It’s a very poor performance, too many individuals were way, way off their levels of performance. But what really disappointed me was that there were some players out there who were invisible.

“The substitutions I made at half-time do not reflect necessarily who was off the pace. If you make that assumption, I can tell you now you’re wrong, because some of the players who had to stay on, or we decided to keep out there had their worst game of the season.

“But there’s also an element that I think there are occasions where you have to make them go through it too. I think one or two would’ve been relieved to come off, so I left them on.

“We didn’t show any positivity with our mindset, the number of passes that we went back to the goalkeeper was just mind-blowing and that’s to do with players not wanting to take responsibility and that’s a difficult thing for me to say because it’s my team and ultimately my responsibility so I’m disappointed in that.”

The Verdict:

These are strong words from the Bristol City manager but you can understand why he wasn’t happy with his team’s performance given they offered nothing to change the game.

Being 2-0 down at half time forced Pearson to make changes and the fact he struggled in his substitutions tells you all you need to know about the performance.

Given he thought his side were way off it yesterday, you can understand why he left some players on as a form of punishment as coming off would’ve let them off it too easily.

The Robins face Preston mid-week and Pearson will be eager to see a much improved performance from his side.