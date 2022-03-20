Nigel Pearson laments Bristol City’s same mistakes

Nigel Pearson is disappointed to make the same defensive mistakes for Saturday’s 2-2 draw.

Bristol City took an 85th minute lead against West Brom courtesy of Andreas Weimann’s 18th goal of the season.

But a 93rd minute equaliser from Adam Reach meant the visitors earned a late draw against The Robins.

Pearson’s side have made a habit of throwing away leads with late goals this season, and they did so yet again this weekend.

Pearson rued the same mistakes being made that cost them two further points against West Brom, having also pointed to the games against Luton Town as another example of missed opportunities.

“I thought we worked hard and some of our frailties from the other night weren’t there, we worked hard, we were resilient in a tough weather day where it wasn’t easy,” said Pearson, via Bristol Live.

“West Brom didn’t really allow us too much room in the middle of the park so it was a scruffy old game but I thought we did okay.

“Unfortunately it’s the same old problem, late goal, cost us two points.

“When you look at Luton in third tonight, we should have beaten them twice. They scored a late goal here, the swings are where the ability to keep things tight and make good decisions have cost us.

“They’ve cost us again today unfortunately, same players making the same mistakes.”

Think you’re a hardcore Bristol City fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Robins quiz

1 of 25 1. When did City last finish in the Championship top 10? 2016/17 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20

These results have cost Bristol City dearly over the course of the season.

Instead of competing in the fierce fight for the play-off places, Bristol City are instead stuck in the mid-table with very little left to play for for the rest of the season.

The Robins are now 18th in the Championship table, with seven games remaining in the campaign.

Next up for Pearson’s men is a meeting with Bournemouth on April 2.

The Verdict

To throw away so many point so consistently really brings into question the game management of Pearson.

Here he has criticised the same players for making the same mistakes but he has done very little to try to alleviate those mistakes from happening.

It is his job to make sure the team can see out these games and he has been unable to do so.

It is especially frustrating as the team could be much further up the table if they could hold on to all these leading positions.