Nigel Pearson issues updates on Weimann, Dasilva and Vyner ahead of Bristol City’s clash v Stoke

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson could be boosted by the return to fitness of three players for Saturday’s game against Stoke City at Ashton Gate.

The Robins returned to Championship action following the World Cup break with a 3-1 win over Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday. Wes Harding’s own goal gave City the lead, before Chiedozie Ogbene equalised for the hosts. Joe Williams restored the visitors’ advantage in the 30th minute, before Cameron Pring sealed all three points for Pearson’s side in the second half.

It ended City’s five game winless run and moved them up to 16th in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

But Pearson was left sweating after striker Andreas Weimann was forced off at the start of the season half with an ankle injury. The 31-year-old was the club’s top scorer last season with 22 goals and although he has struggled to hit those heights again this time around, he remains a key component of the Robins’ attack.

Thankfully for Pearson, Weimann is back in training, but the 59-year-old refused to confirm whether or not he would be fit to face the Potters.

“Andi is tough. He’s the type of player that would just play through pain so we’ve got to protect him a bit as well,” Pearson told the club’s official website.

“He should be training by tomorrow (Thursday) which means he comes into consideration for the weekend, if he doesn’t have a reaction.

“He has quite a bit of swelling in his ankle but he’s the type of player who just wants to play.”

Pearson was more definitive over the availability of defenders Jay Dasilva and Zak Vyner, both of whom missed the victory over the Millers through illness, confirming that the pair are back in contention this weekend.

“They are the type of players that just want to get back into the fray. They trained yesterday and trained well, so it’ll be good to get Zak and Jay back as they’re important players for us,” Pearson said.

The verdict

This is an encouraging update from Pearson.

While Weimann may still miss the game against Stoke, the good news is that he has not suffered any long-term damage.

The Austrian is one of the Robins’ main attacking threats with four goals and four assists to his name so far this campaign and he has also captained the side on a number of occasions.

Dasilva and Vyner’s return is also timely for Pearson as City have been depleted defensively in recent weeks, with midfielder Andy King having to deputise at centre half against the Millers.

The win against Rotherham was crucial as Pearson’s side look to move away from danger and with a home clash against an inconsistent Stoke side sitting three places below them in the table to come on Saturday, it feels like another opportunity to move further clear.