Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has revealed that it is too early to know how big of an injury Joe Williams suffered during the early stages of the Robins’ 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth.

Williams has only just started to get into a real rhythm in a City shirt after finally recovering from a series of injury issues that have limited his impact at Ashton Gate since his arrival from Wigan Athletic.

The midfielder had been in impressive form for the Robins over the last few weeks with him managing to make five appearances and three starts in the Championship.

During that time he had been averaging one key pass and 0.6 shots per game to add an extra attacking threat to Pearson’s side.

However, against Bournemouth, Williams was forced off the field with what looked like another potential muscle injury inside the opening 15 minutes. It was clear to see that the midfielder was frustrated with this latest setback as he was withdrawn from the field.

Speaking to Bristol Live following the defeat to Bournemouth, Pearson revealed that the fear is that it is a hamstring injury for Williams but he also insisted that it is too early to assess the damage that has been done at this stage.

He said: “It’s difficult to really assess that. Joe has been great for us recently, he’s a bit like Han-Noah Massengo in that he gives a lot of energy and aggression.

“I’m just upset for Joe tonight because he’s worked so hard to get back and to pick another injury up today is unfortunate for him. We’ll just have to see how it is.

“I’ve not spoken to him yet but I assume it’s a hamstring.”

The verdict

You have to really feel for Williams because he has endured so many injury issues since he arrived at City.

It had looked like he was finally starting to recover from those setbacks and really announce himself as a crucial member of the starting line-up.

The midfielder brings a lot of extra quality to proceedings for the Robins and his quality on the ball has been very useful for City in the last few weeks to help Pearson’s side pick up some crucial results in the Championship.

However, it seems that once again the midfielder is going to be out for another prolonged period and he will have to try and overcome his frustration and recover in the best way possible.

He has already shown a lot of character to come back from other injuries and it will be expected that he can do the same again now.

City need him back fit and ready as soon as possible, but given his previous issues, they have to be cautious in the way that they manage his return.