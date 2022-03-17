Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed that both Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo will be available for this weekends clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Both Semenyo and Scott were withdrawn from the match early through injury at Oakwell last Saturday when Bristol City were beaten 2-0 by Barnsley.

Speaking to Bristol City club media though, Pearson confirmed the pair would be in contention for his side’s home clash with the Baggies this weekend.

“Alex (Scott) always gets something during the game, it’s just the way he plays but he’s ok.” Pearson confirmed via Robins TV.

“He’ll be training with us today.”

“Antoine is fine, he just had cramp so he’ll be available this weekend.”

The Robins will however be without Joe Williams this weekend, whose injury isn’t as bad as initially feared.

The midfielder is set to be out for two to three weeks.

“Joe will be missing for two or three weeks which is good because it’s not as bad as last time.” Pearson explained.

“We always know there is a risk with players who have had previous hamstring injuries – that’s why he was left out of the starting 11 – but unfortunately he went on and got injured.”

“At least it’s not going to be a long term situation for Joe and I’m really pleased for him about that.”

Bristol City will also be missing Max O’Leary and Ayman Benarous for the matchup with West Brom, with Pearson confirming the pair are still suffering from illness after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

“They won’t be available for this weekend because they are still feeling unwell.” Pearson said.

“Although nationally the rules have changed we have to protect the rest of the squad.”

Bristol City vs West Brom is set for a 3pm kick-off at Ashton Gate on Saturday 19th March.

The Verdict

It was a relatively positive update from Nigel Pearson ahead of his side’s clash with West Brom on Saturday.

It’s good knows that Scott and Semenyo will both be available, meanwhile, Joe Williams’ injury does not sound as bad as initially feared.

Bristol City will hope to have Max O’Leary and Ayman Benarous back in the coming days, too.

Saturday gives Bristol City another chance to turn around their poor form of late, with Nigel Pearson demanding last week that the Robins finish the season strongly in order to build momentum for next season.