Nigel Pearson issues parting shot at outgoing Bristol City man amid Ipswich transfer switch

Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson is closing in on a move to League One side Ipswich Town – but one person who seemingly will not miss him is Robins manager Nigel Pearson.

As reported by Football Insider, 23-year-old Bakinson is set to head to the Tractor Boys on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season, with BristolLive also believing that there is an optional clause to make it a permanent deal in the summer.

Bakinson joined City in 2017 from Luton Town and has made 34 league appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

His contract was due to expire this summer but in November it was extended by a further year until June 2023, however in a quick change of stance the Ashton Gate club seem happy to let him go.

Having made 13 league appearances this season and even coming off the bench against Fulham at the weekend, Bakinson is set for an imminent departure but that’s not one that concerns Pearson, who has slammed the attitude of the midfielder as he heads off to Suffolk.

“I’m not bothered. He’s a player who unfortunately just wants to play on his own terms. It’s not something I particularly want so he can go,” Pearson told BristolLive.

“I’m not wasting energy on negativity, I don’t invest time on that, I’m not just saying it. If you ask people who work with me they’ll say exactly the same thing, I don’t waste energy on negativity, it drives me mad.

“If people aren’t in the side, I want them to work hard to get there and I want people who are in the side to work hard to stay there. I don’t want people that when the going gets tough, they want to go somewhere else, I’m not interested.

“The fact that I am prepared to say, ‘yeah, let the deal go ahead’ because actually, people around the place who sap the energy out of other people is not as valuable as having people here who want to be playing.”

The Verdict

That is a pretty damning assessment of Bakinson from Pearson and it appears that he wasn’t quite pulling his weight in training and on a matchday.

Pearson still clearly saw something in him as a player to utilise him so much in the league this season, but we know from his character that he won’t stand for anyone slacking.

A move for Bakinson to a manager who will definitely like to get the football on the floor though and play progressive football could suit him well, and you just know that there’s a Mark Ashton influence involved in this one.

This could be a good deal for all parties but if Pearson’s words are correct then Bakinson’s attitude may need to improve at Portman Road.