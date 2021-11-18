Nigel Pearson issues mixed Bristol City injury update ahead of Blackburn encounter

Bristol City have received a boost ahead of their weekend clash with Blackburn Rovers as Tomas Kalas has been passed fit – but two others will miss out.

The 28-year-old defender has been ever-present for the Robins this season and despite their poor recent form is still a key player.

As usual Kalas headed off for Czech Republic duties in the international break but wasn’t used against Kuwait, owing to a precautionary measure after a foot problem was discovered in training and he returned to England before their World Cup qualifying win over Estonia.

The rest seems to have done Kalas good though and after a procedure the centre-back is good to go according to manager Nigel Pearson.

Not everyone is fit and raring to go for the visit of Rovers though as both Matty James and George Tanner will miss out.

Experienced midfielder James missed his first league match of the season just before the international break against Coventry and his foot injury hasn’t healed in time, whilst right-back Tanner, a summer signing from Carlisle United, injured his hamstring recently.

There could be a return for Joe Williams in the engine room though after his injury nightmare since signing for the Robins in 2020 – he made just two appearances last season and he’s already eclipsed that in 2021-22 but he’s missed the last five matches with injury which he has now recovered from.

The Verdict

Aside from a win over struggling Barnsley a few weeks back, Bristol City have been faltering recently and they need a big result against Blackburn to kick-start their season.

Having Kalas and Williams available is a big positive for Pearson but the experience of James could be a big miss in the middle of the park.

It could be argued though that the ex-Leicester manager needs to experiment with his team to try and bring better results – something clearly isn’t working right now so maybe the injuries could give him a chance to try something different.

If Andi Weimann is in form they’ve always got a chance but it will be a tough ask even with most of their players fit against Rovers.