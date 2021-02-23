Nigel Pearson issues message upon Bristol City appointment

Bristol City boss, Nigel Pearson, has insisted he will be giving his all to improve the club’s fortunes in the Sky Bet Championship.

Pearson has been announced as Dean Holden’s successor at Ashton Gate, with his predecessor losing his job after crashing out of the FA Cup and seeing the Robins’ play-off hopes fade away amid a poor run of form.

It’s currently six defeats on the spin for Bristol City in the Championship, which has led them to Pearson’s door in wake of Holden’s sacking.

The former Leicester City and Watford boss has taken on the job at Ashton Gate initially until the end of the season, with the view of just getting the Robins back on track before potentially taking the role a little bit further into the next campaign.

Upon his arrival, Pearson has taken to Twitter to thank fans for their well wishes after his appointment:

Good evening, all. Thank you for the kind messages and warm welcome. I'm delighted to be back in management and working for @BristolCity, a proud, progressive football club. I will give my all to improve our fortunes. Cheers, Nige. #BristolCity — Nigel Pearson (@NigelGPearson) February 22, 2021

Bristol City take on a Middlesbrough side chasing play-off football this evening, with Pearson set to be watching his new side. Then, as he gets to work, he will take the Robins to South Wales to take on Swansea City at the weekend.

The Verdict

Pearson seems to be looking forward to the challenge that’s going to present itself at Bristol City.

The club look to have gone as far as they possibly could under Lee Johnson and Dean Holden, but now they’ve got a level up manager in terms of his calibre.

Pearson has a tremendous record and could be such a hit at Ashton Gate.

Of course, he’s only here short-term for now, but that could change if the project looks like really taking off.

