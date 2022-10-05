Nigel Pearson issues explanation for 22-year-old’s absence from Bristol City’s draw with Coventry

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has revealed right-back Kane Wilson missed his side’s draw with Coventry on Tuesday due to a knee issue.

Wilson joined the Robins in the summer transfer window, making the move from Forest Green, but has yet to make his first Championship start for the club.

He has however, been named on the bench on nine occasions, coming onto the pitch in four seperate matches.

That was not the case on Tuesday though, with the 22-year-old absent from the matchday squad, due to a knee injury that is not thought to be serious, but could also keep him out of Saturday’s match with Birmingham.

Discussing the reason behind Wilson’s absence against Coventry after the game, Pearson told Bristol Live: “Yes, knee injury. He won’t be out for too long, whether he’s available for the weekend I’m not sure.”

Pearson also confirmed that midfielder Matty James will not be ready to return from a groin problem against the Blues, while he remains unsure when centre back Timm Klose will return from a knee issue.

The Verdict

You do get the feeling that this will be a rather frustrating situation for Wilson.

Having completed that move to Bristol City in the summer, the 22-year-old will no doubt have been desperate to show he is capable of making the step up to the Championship.

So far however, the right-back has not been given many opportunities to do that, and this fresh injury issue is obviously not going to help boost his chances.

However, the fact that it is at least not a serious setback means that Bristol City ought to be able to cope with his absence, which is important given some of the other injuries they are having to deal with.