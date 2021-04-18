Nigel Pearson issues encouraging message on condition of Bristol City ace

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has revealed that Danny Simpson missed out on the 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday through injury, but that it is not anything too serious or long-term.

Simpson was a notable absentee from the squad for the trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. The defender had started the previous two matches against Coventry City and Nottingham Forest. The Robins still managed to pick up a point despite missing the experienced right-back and also being down to ten men for most of the game after Henri Lansbury’s 21st minute red card.

The defender had only just been starting to make an impact at Ashton Gate having arrived on a free transfer at the end of last month to link back up with Pearson. The Robins will be needing as many of their players fully fit as possible for the remaining games as they try and aim to end the campaign on a high.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Pearson confirmed that an injury had kept Simpson out of the games against Sheffield Wednesday, but he also suggested that it was not anything that would be serious or keep him out for a prolonged period of time.

He said: “Yes he is, but he was here. I really like the fact that he wanted to be with his teammates. I think the collective support from the players that we don’t have, you can see how important it feels for us. That’s great.

There’s nothing to worry about there (in terms of any long-term injury).”

The verdict

Simpson had been a decent performer for Bristol City in the goalless draw at Nottingham Forest and helped them record a clean sheet in just his second start for the club. It was therefore a blow not to have him available for the trip to Sheffield Wednesday and his experience could have been invaluable given they were down to ten men for so long in the game.

However, it is a real plus that it seems from this update that he will be back ready to feature in the next few games for the Robins. That will be important as Pearson aims to get his side to pick up some strong results in the remaining games so that he can stake his best claim for being kept on as manager for next term.

The experienced defender will also be wanting to put in some strong performances between now and the end of the season as he aims to potentially get given a deal for next term. It does seem like he could be back in contention to feature in the game against Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday evening.