Nigel Pearson issues Dasilva & Semenyo update after Bristol City’s draw with Sheffield United

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has revealed that Antoine Semenyo was withdrawn during yesterday’s clash with Sheffield United as a precautionary measure.

However, Jay Dasilva’s withdrawal in this particular fixture was due to the fact that the full-back suffered an ankle injury.

Ayman Benarous went on to produce an assured performance for the Robins after being brought on as a replacement for DaSilva.

Pearson’s side were forced to settle for a point in this clash as Chris Martin’s effort was cancelled out by Morgan Gibbs-White’s strike in the second-half of the fixture.

After Martin gave the Robins the lead at Ashton Gate, the hosts failed to add to their lead despite creating a number of good opportunities.

Gibbs-White levelled proceedings by producing an acrobatic effort to beat goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

While both sides did push for a winning goal in the closing stages of the game, the points were shared in this fixture.

Following the club’s latest display, Pearson shared an update on Dasilva and Semenyo.

Speaking to Bristol City’s official YouTube channel following the game about this duo, Pearson said: “Jay just twisted his ankle so there was a bit of a consultation as to which change we made but I thought Ayman did really well when he went on.

“And more for Antoine it was, he wanted to go back on but I think it was more important to protect him and we have got a very good replacement in Nahki [Wells] so it was for me a no-brainer.”

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Bristol City 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Who does Tammy Abraham play for now? AC Milan Inter Milan AS Roma Lazio

The Verdict

The Robins will be hoping that Semenyo and Dasilva will both be fit enough to feature in their three remaining fixtures.

Dasilva has managed to provide a respectable total of five direct goal contributions in the 34 leagues appearances that he has made for his side this season.

Semenyo meanwhile has experienced a breakthrough campaign as he has become a key player for the club.

In the 29 games that he has participated in for the Robins, the 22-year-old has scored six goals and has provided 10 assists for his team-mates.

Having set up Martin’s goal in yesterday’s game, Semenyo will be confident in his ability to make a difference in the club’s meeting with Derby County this weekend if he does overcome his knock.