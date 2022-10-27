Nigel Pearson confirms Bristol City blow ahead of Swansea clash

On Saturday afternoon, Bristol City will welcome Swansea City across the Severn Bridge and to Ashton Gate in Championship action – but they’ll once again have to do it without two key defenders.

The Robins’ form has been topsy-turvy to say the very least, with just two wins in their last nine matches with a few draws in there as well.

Their defensive struggles have been made apparent once again, conceding 26 goals – the second-most behind Hull City with 31 – in just 17 matches.

What hasn’t helped manager Nigel Pearson is injuries to his back-line, notable Tomas Kalas and new recruit Kal Naismith.

Kalas, who has been at City since 2018 since his arrival from Chelsea – initially on loan – has featured just twice so far in the league this season after suffering a groin injury back in March, before then recovering and then suffering a recurrence of the issue earlier this month, whilst also picking up a knee issue as well.

Naismith meanwhile has not been seen since the October 4 clash with Coventry City after hobbling off late in the first half with a calf injury, which was only supposed to keep him out for 10 days.

As it happens, that time-frame appears to have been underestimated, with Naismith and Kalas also ruled out of this weekend’s clash with Russell Martin’s side.

“I think it’s fair to say neither of them will be available for the weekend, which is unfortunate for us but somebody else gets a chance,” Pearson said, per the Bristol Post.

The Verdict

The absences of Naismith and Kalas will definitely put Bristol City at a disadvantage in defence going into Saturday’s clash.

Zak Vyner, Rob Atkinson and Timm Klose is a solid-enough trio, but it could be better and stronger with Kalas and/or Naismith in there.

Especially against a dangerous attacking side like Swansea, the Robins could be vulnerable against the likes of Michael Obafemi – it’s just a good job Joel Piroe isn’t available to add to the mix.

Such is the competitiveness of the Championship though, Bristol City could easily get a result without some of their top players – we will just have to see what happens.