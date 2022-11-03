Nigel Pearson identifies two things Alex Scott needs to improve on at Bristol City

Nigel Pearson has ensured Alex Scott’s feet are kept firmly on the ground after the youngster drew plaudits for his display in midweek against Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old has taken the Championship by storm this season after a breakout campaign last year and has been enjoying himself in the middle of midfield.

Against Sheffield United on Tuesday, Scott continued his fine start to the season with several moments of magic despite Bristol City suffering defeat.

Opposing manager Paul Heckingbottom even had to change shape midway through the first half such was the dominance of the academy graduate.

However, that hasn’t stopped Pearson from ensuring Scott’s feet are kept firmly on the ground and that he doesn’t get complacent by highlighting two key areas where the youngster needs to improve.

Speaking to the Bristol Post after the midweek defeat, Pearson said: “There are still areas he can improve at.

“He can’t get a free-kick every time he falls over and his delivery from set plays needs to be better but another really good performance from him.”

Whilst it wasn’t detailed advice, it does imply Scott needs to do some maturing before he can be considered a top-level player and with Pearson in charge, it would be a surprise if he doesn’t get to where he could go.

You could also suggest that if those are the two ‘minor’ areas of improvement Scott needs to make, then he’s close to being a complete player already.

The Verdict

Alex Scott has been brilliant so far this season and the other argument you can make is the goals and assists side of his game.

He has assisted three times this season but is so far without a goal which will undoubtedly hold back the really significant bids. There’s no doubt Scott’s ability and goals and assists will surely come with time.

It’s also important to remember that Scott has only recently turned 19 and is already a key player in the first team at Ashton Gate, so he certainly has a long way to go.