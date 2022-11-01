Nigel Pearson identifies key benefit of managing Bristol City after previous Watford and Derby County spells

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has praised his club for being patient and giving him a chance to build at Ashton Gate, something he admits he wouldn’t be able to do at many other clubs as he spoke to Sky Sports.

The former Leicester City boss has been at the helm since February 2021, taking over from Dean Holden who was dismissed after enduring an unsuccessful time at the Robins.

Pearson himself could have easily been sacked towards the latter stages of the 2020/21 campaign, with the club failing to win any of their last ten league games of that season and winning just three points from a possible 30 during a terrible period.

He didn’t endure the most successful time last season either, finishing in 17th place with the Robins having one of the worst defences in the Championship during 2021/22.

Still having a reasonably strong squad at his disposal at that point, he may have been dismissed by quite a few other clubs in the division if they were in the same situation as City were in, but Steve Lansdown has kept faith in the 59-year-old up to this point.

And the Robins’ current boss appreciates the time he has been given in his quest to guide his side up the division.

He said: “It is a unique club. It is quirky.

“It has its ways of working but whoever gets this going, it will take off. One of the benefits is that in today’s world of many sackings, I think you have a chance here.

“They give people the opportunity to turn things around.”

The Verdict:

The last time he was given a very lengthy period to make his mark on a side, he was promoted with Leicester and managed to keep them afloat in the Premier League.

The Foxes may have gone on to greater things since then with Claudio Ranieri guiding them to a shock top-tier title – but Pearson was the man to start the project at the King Power Stadium and put the foundations in place for them to kick on.

Unfortunately, he didn’t get a huge amount of time to impress at EFL rivals Derby County and Watford. This is one reason why he’s probably so desperate to succeed this time around.

And as long as Pearson can put the foundations in place for the Robins to kick on again, even if they aren’t promoted under his stewardship, then he can count his spell at Ashton Gate as a successful one.

There’s still a long way to go for them in their quest to be successful though, with their defence looking suspect at times and that may hinder their progress despite having a decent amount of quality up top.