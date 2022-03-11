Nigel Pearson identifies Bristol City transfer priority

Nigel Pearson has identified one key area that Bristol City will look to strengthen this summer.

The City boss has claimed that the side will be prioritising a centre-back addition to the squad for the summer transfer market.

Bristol City have struggled with defensive issues all season, with the side conceding 2.33 goals per game over the last 15 games.

It is over that period that they have kept zero clean sheets, which speaks to how porous their defence has been.

The addition of Timm Klose hasn’t managed to stem the tide, even if he has become a mainstay in the side since his arrival in January.

But Pearson is concerned about Klose’s stamina and is unsure if he is the right long-term option for the side in the heart of its defence.

That is why the club will be aiming to sign at least one centre-back this summer.

“Our main objective still is to have dominant centre-backs that can deal with the demands of the game,” said Pearson, via Bristol Live.

“That’s the first thing.

“Timm’s in on a short-term deal and hopefully, he does enough to stay and then we’ve got other players who are vying for those positions and first and foremost, they are the priorities.

“Full-backs are nice on a wishlist but I think everyone said they centre-back building through the middle and that will also remain the priority so at the moment, we thought we were relatively strong, we’ve underachieved this year. So that remains the priority.”

Bristol City’s defensive issues have seen them slide down the table in recent weeks.

Their form going into the closing stages of the season has put them in 19th place in the Championship table.

Pearson’s side have lost their last three games. The Robins will be hoping to turn their form around as they face Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

The Verdict

Pearson will need to get these defensive issues sorted quickly otherwise the club will not be able to grow in the right direction.

A team simply cannot afford to go 15 games without a clean sheet or to concede 2.33 goals per game.

That is not the form of a play-off contender.

Fortunately, City have enough points this season that they should be clear of relegation but current form doesn’t bode well for next season.