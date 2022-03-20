Nigel Pearson highlights overall game of Bristol City forward

Nigel Pearson has praised Andreas Weimann’s overall game following his late goal against West Brom.

Bristol City fans must have thought the Austrian’s 85th minute strike would be enough for all three points on Saturday afternoon.

But a 93rd minute equaliser from Adam Reach brough the visitors back into the game to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

It was Weimann’s 18th goal of the Championship season in an impressive campaign for The Robins.

But Pearson has praised his overall game as a reason for his great impact on the side this season and that it has helped the goals come naturally.

Weimann has also chipped in with nine assists this season, proving he is more than a poacher in this team.

“Goals-wise they have [been unprecedented] but off the ball is what he does everyday and he is a manager’s delight because whatever job you give him to do, he’ll do it,” said Pearson, via Bristol Live.

“For instance when they changed their system in midfield and started splitting their midfield two into wider areas, Andi dropped in as a third midfield player and he works tirelessly for the team.

“He still is astute enough and aware enough to get into good goalscoring situations.

“Our second goal was just a really good goal, it’s a simple goal but it’s a good ball from Robbie [Cundy], it’s a great header from Rob Atkinson and as a finish, wow, you’re not going to get much better than that but he’s done it week in week out.

“For him, 18 goals this season is, when you consider where we are in the league and you’ve got a player that has scored 18 goals, it’s clear where we need to strengthen.”

Bristol City have made a habit of conceding late goals and throwing away points from winning positions this season.

It was the same story again on Saturday as it was two more valuable points dropped against a side in good form.

The draw leaves Bristol City 18th in the Championship table with seven games remaining this season.

The gap to the relegation zone is 16 points so their safety is all but confirmed for this season.

Up next for City is a trip to Bournemouth on April 2.

The Verdict

Weimann’s performances this season with City have earned him a callup to the Austrian national side for the March international break.

He has been a crucial player under Pearson and has kept them away from a relegation scrap.

The team will be disappointed to give away another late goal.

But this is something that, if they can iron out, will see them vastly improve next season which shows there is still potential in this team.